Raiders self-destruct again, eliminated from playoff picture

Self-inflicted wounds have been a season-long issue for the Raiders, who won’t make the playoffs or have a winning record under interim coach Antonio Pierce.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones, right, loses his helmet as he tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) loses his helmet as he tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) carries during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) carries during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) calls a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis talks to line judge Jeff Seeman (45) before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis watches warms ups on the field before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) prepares to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts cornerback JuJu Brents (29) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce walks along the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed (45) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) carries against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) goes down with an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons (35) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Indianapolis Colts place kicker Matt Gay (7) makes a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) misses on a catch attempt next to Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs past Indianapolis Colts linebacker Grant Stuard (41) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a touchdown catch past Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a touchdown catch past Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks to the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) gets pressure on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks downfield from the pocket during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) runs up the middle during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce and Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis hug on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) runs to the outside during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reaches out for a pass during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) looks to the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a pass as Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) defends during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes around Indianapolis Colts tackle Bernhard Raimann (79) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) gets pressure on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) throws downfield during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce talks to Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) blocks Indianapolis Colts defensive end Samson Ebukam (52) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

INDIANAPOLIS — The solemn quiet inside the Raiders’ locker room at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday reflected the finality represented in their 23-20 loss to the Colts.

That would be their playoff hopes, which were officially vanquished, the opportunity to finish the season with a winning record and perhaps even jobs ranging from the head coach to the general manager.

But something even more profound was apparent in the eerie silence. It was the sense of opportunity lost. And not just in the handful of situations they bungled to essentially give away a winnable game.

They botched play calls. The inability to convert in short-yardage situations. The kick-to-the-gut penalties and the errant throws from rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

None of which were isolated to Sunday. In fact, they offered a perfect microcosm for another season gone awry. The fact is, self-inflicted wounds have been a season-long issue for the Raiders, who will look back on the Colts game and many others and fight the urge not to kick themselves for being so careless.

On Sunday, it was the seven penalties, including the two critical false starts by right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, their 5-of-15 conversion mark on third down and the curious double-pass trick play they failed to convert in a third-and-1 situation that screamed for a quarterback sneak.

“That’s been the story for us this year,” wide receiver Davante Adams said. “It’s been more about us beating ourselves. Not being able to covert in situations that we should, or having those penalties. Obviously, that makes it a lot harder. It’s definitely frustrating.”

Even more so considering the Raiders (7-9) had done a good job recently of avoiding the type of mental mistakes that have cost them games this season — only for it to rear its ugly head at the least opportune time. The Raiders had zero margin of error, yet they blatantly danced along that line the entire game.

“It’s no excuse. You’ve got to do better,” said Eluemunor, whose second illegal procedure came on a fourth-and-1 from the Colts’ 38-yard line in the first quarter. Rather than a chance at a new set of downs, the Raiders had to punt.

Earlier in the first quarter, Eluemunor was flagged for illegal procedure on a first and 10 at the Colts’ 22-yard line. The Raiders could not cover the 15 yards needed for a first down and settled for a field goal.

Sandwiched around those blunders were Jonathan Taylor’s 5-yard touchdown run and Gardner Minshew’s 58-yard touchdown throw to Alec Pierce to give the Colts (9-7) a 14-3 lead.

In the fourth quarter, with the Raiders trailing 20-13 and trying to get the ball back in the closing minutes, cornerback Jack Jones was flagged for a pass interference penalty that moved the Colts from their 38 to the Raiders’ 36.

On the same drive, Jones was later called for an offside penalty on Matt Gay’s 50-yard field-goal attempt that clanked off the goal post. The penalty gave Gay another chance, which he easily cleared to put the Colts ahead 23-13 with 3:15 left.

Rather than getting the ball with a chance to tie the game, the Raiders faced a 10-point deficit without the benefits of any timeouts.

The painful reality is it all could have been avoided.

“Very difficult when the Raiders play the Raiders,” said interim coach Antonio Pierce, whose team is 4-4 since he took over for Josh McDaniels. “We’ve been pretty good as far as being focused, pre-snap. That it happened today, on both sides of the ball, and it again it kind of cost you in a game that came down to three points.”

O’Connell threw for a career-high 299 yards, 126 of them to Adams with two touchdowns, but he also missed on some easy throws. There was also his blatant miss of wide receiver Tre Tucker streaking wide open down the field for what would have been an easy touchdown. Instead, O’Connell opted for a double-covered Adams on a pass that fell incomplete.

“(We beat) ourselves early on with penalties — just everyone involved, including myself,” O’Connell said. “Just not as good communication as we needed early on and execution. It’s hard to overcome those things in the NFL.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.