Raiders set to hire Super Bowl winner as franchise’s next coach
The Raiders, after a two-week search, are set to name a Super Bowl winner as the franchise’s next coach.
The Raiders are in agreement on a deal to make former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll their next coach, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
Carroll replaces Antonio Pierce, who was fired Jan. 7 after just one full season in charge.
Carroll coached in Seattle from 2010 to 2023 and led the franchise to its first championship in Super Bowl 48. The Seahawks also reached Super Bowl 49.
Carroll, 73, is known for program building. He won a national championship at USC during a successful nine-year tenure. He is one of three coaches to win a title in the NFL and in college, along with Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer.
Carroll also coached the Patriots and Jets. His NFL record is 170-120-1.
He will work alongside new Raiders general manager John Spytek, who agreed to contract terms with the team Thursday night.
This is a developing story. Ch
