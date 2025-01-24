35°F
Raiders set to hire Super Bowl winner as franchise’s next coach

The Raiders are in agreement on a deal to make former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll their next coach, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gestures during a news conference after a practice ses ...
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gestures during a news conference after a practice session in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL game at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
John Spytek of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football team poses for a photo in Tampa, Fla., Jun ...
John Spytek poses for a photo in Tampa, Fla., June 12, 2017. (AP Photo)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) loses the ball after being brought down by the ...
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2025 - 7:36 am
 
Updated January 24, 2025 - 7:44 am

The Raiders are in agreement on a deal to make former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll their next coach, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Carroll replaces Antonio Pierce, who was fired Jan. 7 after just one full season in charge.

Carroll coached in Seattle from 2010 to 2023 and led the franchise to its first championship in Super Bowl 48. The Seahawks also reached Super Bowl 49.

Carroll, 73, is known for program building. He won a national championship at USC during a successful nine-year tenure. He is one of three coaches to win a title in the NFL and in college, along with Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer.

Carroll also coached the Patriots and Jets. His NFL record is 170-120-1.

He will work alongside new Raiders general manager John Spytek, who agreed to contract terms with the team Thursday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

