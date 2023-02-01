Raiders shift QB targets after Tom Brady announces retirement

Before the offseason has even started, the Raiders must now pivot to a secondary plan to replace Derek Carr.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL wild card playoff football game Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tom Brady is hanging up his cleats and this time it’s for real.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement Wednesday morning on social media, saying “I’m retiring, for good.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Brady’s retirement removed one of the Raiders’ primary quarterback targets. Before the offseason has even started, they must now pivot to a secondary plan.

Brady announced his retirement after 23 illustrious seasons via a social media post in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The five-time Super Bowl MVP was expected to be at the top of the Raiders’ quarterback wish list as they go about replacing Derek Carr.

That is no longer an option, and it means the Raiders will now adjust to the other veteran quarterbacks who are expected to be available — Jimmy Garoppolo, or perhaps Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson — or they could go full young mode by selecting one of the top prospects in April’s draft.

Brady threw for 4,6947 yards and 25 touchdowns during the 2022 season and helped lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into the playoffs. The Buccaneers lost to Dallas in the wild-card round.

The veteran quarterback won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before signing with the Buccaneers in 2020. He led Tampa Bay to a championship in his first season with the team.

