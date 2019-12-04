Raiders sign naming rights deal for Henderson headquarters

The Raiders headquarters and practice facility in Henderson has a new name.

Intermountain Healthcare signed a founding sponsorship deal with the Raiders, renaming the Henderson facility The Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, which is slated to open in June. Courtesy Raiders

Construction at the Raiders practice facility continues on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Intermountain Healthcare signed a founding sponsorship deal with the Raiders, renaming the Henderson facility The Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, which is slated to open in June. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to be a partner with the Raiders as we focus on community health,” Marc Harrison, Intermountain Healthcare president and CEO, said in a statement. “We are committed to working together to bring many positive, vibrant, and sustainable health programs to our communities. With this partnership, Intermountain Healthcare is working to extend its mission to more people — expanding in ways that help people live the healthiest lives possible.”

The deal also names Intermountain Healthcare the official health care partner of the Raiders and a founding sponsor of the $2 billion, 65,000 fan capacity Allegiant Stadium.

Intermountain Healthcare is a regional system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, and a medical group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians. It has operations in Nevada, Utah and Idaho.

The building consists of a 135,000-square-foot office area, a 150,000-square-foot field house that will house one-and-a-half indoor football fields and a 50,000-square-foot performance center. There are also three outdoor football fields on site.

Henderson officials estimate 250 permanent jobs will be created to run team operations and many Raiders players, coaches and staff are expected to move near the new facility.

Through their partnership, the Raiders and Intermountain Healthcare will focus on new initiatives aimed at improving community engagement, better health outcomes and overall well-being for individuals, families and communities.

“We are pleased to welcome Intermountain Healthcare as the naming rights partner for our new, state of the art performance center,” said Raiders President Marc Badain in a statement. “Together, we are aligned in our investment in outreach programs and are committed to improving community and civic health through multiple platforms.”

