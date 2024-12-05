64°F
Raiders starting QB not present at start of Thursday's practice


Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) avoids a tackle by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2024 - 12:02 pm
 

Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell was not present for the early portion of practice open to the media on Thursday.

O’Connell participated in full Wednesday and did not appear on the first injury report of the week before speaking to the media after practice.

He returned last week from a stint on injured reserve with a broken thumb and threw for 340 yards and two scores in a loss to the Chiefs. There did not appear to be any setbacks.

Thursday’s injury report should provide more clarity on his status.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

