Raiders step up to assist LA wildfire relief efforts

The team is providing in-kind donations and corporate partnership contributions, along with cash for a total of $270,000, the Raiders announced Wednesday.

The Raiders are stepping up to assist Los Angeles, a city they once called home, amid the ongoing wildfires in the Southern California area.

The Silver and Black also launched a microsite with the American Red Cross to encourage their fan base to join in the donation efforts.

“Our hearts are with all those impacted by the fires in Southern California,” Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan said in a statement. “We have been greatly encouraged by the community’s response in support of brave first responders and all those affected during this time of need, and we hope to contribute to the relief efforts in support of the region.”

The donations include aid for Southern California residents affected by the wildfires and support for first responders, including the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the American Red Cross, and the Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada Benevolent Fund, as over 100 Nevada-based fire fighters are in the L.A. area assisting in the firefighting efforts.

The Raiders have deep ties to Los Angeles, having played in Southern California between 1982 and 1995. The Raiders L.A. stint proved successful on the field, with seven playoff appearances, four division titles and one of the Silver and Black’s Super Bowls won there in 1984. The team still has a large fan base in the L.A. area and have a large contingent of season ticket members for Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium hailing from Southern California.

Food, water, diapers, blankets, toiletries, and clothing are also being donated to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

The Raiders have also sent gift cards to Southern California based season ticket holders, via their corporate sponsorships.

