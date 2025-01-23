Raiders tight end named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, coming off a record-setting first season, is one of the finalists for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers was named a finalist for The Associated Press’ Offensive Rookie of the Year award Thursday.
Bowers had a record-breaking first NFL season. The 22-year-old had more receptions than any rookie in league history (112) and the most receiving yards ever by a first-year tight end (1,194).
The other four finalists for the award are Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
The winner will be announced during the NFL’s annual awards show, which will take place Feb. 6 in New Orleans.
