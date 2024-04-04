76°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders to host 2 quarterback prospects for visits this week

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws a pass during the NCAA college's NFL football p ...
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws a pass during the NCAA college's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. looks to throw during the team's NFL football pro day ...
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. looks to throw during the team's NFL football pro day Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is interviewed by ESPN's Molly McGrath during Washingt ...
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is interviewed by ESPN's Molly McGrath during Washington's NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. passes during the NCAA college's NFL football pro day, ...
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. passes during the NCAA college's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) high fives running back Bucky Irving (0) during a position drill ...
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) high fives running back Bucky Irving (0) during a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix warms up before a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday ...
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix warms up before a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) tosses a pass during warm ups before the first half of the ...
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) tosses a pass during warm ups before the first half of their Pac-12 Football Championship game against the Washington Huskies at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks for the end zone just short of a touchdown run again ...
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks for the end zone just short of a touchdown run against the Washington Huskies during the first half of their Pac-12 Football Championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, left, and Katharine McPhee duet on "My Girl" at the inaugural Rai ...
Antonio Pierce hits high notes, high bids at Raiders gala
Raiders owner Mark Davis introduces Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco as coach and general manager ...
Raiders’ Mark Davis sees net worth increase again on Forbes list
49ers fans Melyssah Morrison and Clinton Meyerhoff of Pacifica, Calif. pose outside Allegiant S ...
Raiders, Allegiant Stadium ink new ticket partnership deal
Tom Telesco, left, and Antonio Pierce joke about Week 15 Raiders-Chargers score as they are int ...
3 trade scenarios Raiders could explore during NFL draft
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2024 - 12:45 pm
 

The Raiders continue to do their quarterback homework before the NFL draft begins April 25.

The team welcomed Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to its Henderson facility Thursday for a visit. Oregon standout Bo Nix will be in town Friday.

The Raiders, who hold the 13th overall pick, have made it clear they want to select one of the top three quarterback prospects in the draft: Southern California’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye or Louisiana State’s Jayden Daniels. Coach Antonio Pierce recruited Daniels to Arizona State, where the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner started his collegiate career before transferring.

Getting a member of that trio may not be feasible, however. The Raiders would need to pay a lot to move up and would need to find a partner willing to trade down.

Penix and Nix could be fallback options. Neither is expected to be a top-10 pick in the draft.

Penix comes with some concerns. Injuries derailed his first four collegiate seasons at Indiana. He did have two healthy years at Washington and threw for 9,544 yards, 67 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. Penix was the Heisman runner-up to Daniels last season and led the Huskies to the national championship game against Michigan.

Nix began his collegiate career at Auburn but took off after transferring to Oregon. He has throw for 8,101 yards, 74 touchdowns and 10 interceptions the last two years.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Raiders expected to watch pro day, meet privately with QB prospect
recommend 2
Raiders coach says ‘everything’s on the table’ in April’s NFL draft
recommend 3
3 trade scenarios Raiders could explore during NFL draft
recommend 4
Raiders sign tight end, cut two vets as NFL free agency continues
recommend 5
Raiders make defensive line splash by adding Dolphins tackle
recommend 6
Raiders lose starting running back to NFC team in free agency