Raiders to host 2 quarterback prospects for visits this week

The Raiders will welcome two prominent quarterback prospects to their facility this week as they get prepared for the NFL draft.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks for the end zone just short of a touchdown run against the Washington Huskies during the first half of their Pac-12 Football Championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) tosses a pass during warm ups before the first half of their Pac-12 Football Championship game against the Washington Huskies at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix warms up before a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. looks to throw during the team's NFL football pro day Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

The Raiders continue to do their quarterback homework before the NFL draft begins April 25.

The team welcomed Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to its Henderson facility Thursday for a visit. Oregon standout Bo Nix will be in town Friday.

The Raiders, who hold the 13th overall pick, have made it clear they want to select one of the top three quarterback prospects in the draft: Southern California’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye or Louisiana State’s Jayden Daniels. Coach Antonio Pierce recruited Daniels to Arizona State, where the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner started his collegiate career before transferring.

Getting a member of that trio may not be feasible, however. The Raiders would need to pay a lot to move up and would need to find a partner willing to trade down.

Penix and Nix could be fallback options. Neither is expected to be a top-10 pick in the draft.

Penix comes with some concerns. Injuries derailed his first four collegiate seasons at Indiana. He did have two healthy years at Washington and threw for 9,544 yards, 67 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. Penix was the Heisman runner-up to Daniels last season and led the Huskies to the national championship game against Michigan.

Nix began his collegiate career at Auburn but took off after transferring to Oregon. He has throw for 8,101 yards, 74 touchdowns and 10 interceptions the last two years.

