66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Raiders to sign free-agent QB Jimmy Garoppolo

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2023 - 11:01 am
 
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against the Denver Broncos during t ...
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Raiders have agreed to terms with free-agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a person familiar with the situation confirmed.

The former San Francisco standout, who helped get the 49ers to one Super Bowl and multiple NFC championship games, reunites with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, both of whom worked with the Patriots during Garoppolo’s time in New England.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders buy more real estate near Allegiant Stadium
Raiders buy more real estate near Allegiant Stadium
2
Mark Davis’ mansion may look very familiar to Raiders fans
Mark Davis’ mansion may look very familiar to Raiders fans
3
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
4
Maxx Crosby opens up to ESPN about battle with alcohol, drugs — VIDEO
Maxx Crosby opens up to ESPN about battle with alcohol, drugs — VIDEO
5
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Raiders face difficult decision on star RB Josh Jacobs
Raiders face difficult decision on star RB Josh Jacobs
Raiders mailbag: Fans have questions about Derek Carr’s successor
Raiders mailbag: Fans have questions about Derek Carr’s successor
How should Raiders replace Derek Carr? Not with Aaron Rodgers
How should Raiders replace Derek Carr? Not with Aaron Rodgers
‘You can tell they love football’: Raiders make big impression on young QB
‘You can tell they love football’: Raiders make big impression on young QB
Raiders place franchise tag on Josh Jacobs
Raiders place franchise tag on Josh Jacobs
Raiders GM Dave Ziegler: Davante Adams in the loop on QB
Raiders GM Dave Ziegler: Davante Adams in the loop on QB