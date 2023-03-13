Raiders to sign free-agent QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The Raiders have agreed to terms with free-agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, reuniting him with coach Josh McDaniels after they worked together with the Patriots.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Raiders have agreed to terms with free-agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a person familiar with the situation confirmed.

The former San Francisco standout, who helped get the 49ers to one Super Bowl and multiple NFC championship games, reunites with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, both of whom worked with the Patriots during Garoppolo’s time in New England.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.