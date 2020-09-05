Raiders trade rookie Lynn Bowden as part of final cutdown

Lynn Bowden, a rookie from Kentucky who was expected to back up Josh Jacobs and add versatility as a wildcat quarterback, was dealt to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.

The Raiders on Saturday conceded to making a big mistake on draft night. They parted ways with a player for whom they had high hopes that evening.

Lynn Bowden, a rookie from Kentucky who was expected to back up Josh Jacobs and add versatility as a wildcat quarterback, was traded to the Miami Dolphins as the Raiders cut down to the 53-man roster limit.

The Raiders also sent a 2021 sixth-round pick to Miami to regain the 2021 fourth-round pick they traded to Miami to acquire linebacker Raekwon McMillan last week.

It was a surprising concession on Bowden, who seemed a step slow and indecisive throughout training camp. After playing wide receiver and quarterback in college, he was attempting a transition to running back in the NFL but never looked comfortable.

Meanwhile, running back Devontae Booker, signed as a free agent during the offseason, looked far better.

According to a person close to the situation, Bowden was decisively “beat out” as a running back and return man. Another person with knowledge of the situation indicated Bowden “never quite seemed to fit in.”

Bowden’s departure left Jacobs, Booker, Jalen Richard and fullback Alec Ingold in the backfield. Booker profiles as the every-down back as coverage for Jacobs, while Richard is a third-down back with pass-catching ability.

The Raiders opted to keep six wide receivers upon releasing Marcell Ateman and Keelan Doss, with Ricco Gafford claiming the final spot behind Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow, Zay Jones and Nelson Agholor. Doss was a favorite out of camp last season.

One other surprise was the release of offensive tackle Sam Young, who had impressed the coaching staff in training camp. In doing so, the Raiders gave a vote of confidence to Brandon Parker, who seems ready to turn the corner after two inconsistent seasons to start his career.

Young is a strong candidate to earn a spot on the 16-player practice squad, which has been expanded to accommodate six fully vested veterans as part of the NFL’s response to COVID-19. Also candidates for the practice squad are linebacker Kyle Emanuel, running back Theo Riddick and defensive linemen Datone Jones and Chris Smith, all of whom were released Saturday after signing during training camp.

Saturday’s moves also claimed former UNLV standout Javin White, who had turned heads during camp but was caught behind too many experienced linebackers.

White’s fate was sealed when the Raiders traded for McMillan, a sturdy run-stuffer who adds size and power alongside starters Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski. McMillan joined veterans Nicholas Morrow and rookie Tanner Muse in the revamped linebacker corps.

White is a strong candidate to land a spot on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

With cornerback Nevin Lawson suspended for the season opener against the Carolina Panthers and not counting against the roster, the Raiders will keep Keisean Nixon for now. His tenure, though, is likely predicated on what the Raiders do with Lawson when he returns.

For now, the Raiders are keeping six cornerbacks with Damon Arnette and Trayvon Mullen as the starters and Lamarcus Joyner, Isaiah Johnson, Amik Robertson and Nixon in reserve. Only Joyner has more than two years of NFL experience.

