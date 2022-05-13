Raiders trading veteran wide receiver to NFC South team
The Raiders are trading third-year wide receiver Bryan Edwards to the Atlanta Falcons, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed Friday.
Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Edwards was a third-round pick by the Raiders out of South Carolina in 2020. In three seasons he caught 45 passes for 764 yards and four touchdowns.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
