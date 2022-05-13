Raiders trading veteran wide receiver to NFC South team

Bryan Edwards, a third-round pick in 2020, is being traded by the Raiders to the Falcons.

Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a catch before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are trading third-year wide receiver Bryan Edwards to the Atlanta Falcons, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed Friday.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Edwards was a third-round pick by the Raiders out of South Carolina in 2020. In three seasons he caught 45 passes for 764 yards and four touchdowns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.OVERSET FOLLOWS:com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.