81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders trading veteran wide receiver to NFC South team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2022 - 12:36 pm
 
Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a catch before an NFL football game against the ...
Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a catch before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are trading third-year wide receiver Bryan Edwards to the Atlanta Falcons, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed Friday.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Edwards was a third-round pick by the Raiders out of South Carolina in 2020. In three seasons he caught 45 passes for 764 yards and four touchdowns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.OVERSET FOLLOWS:com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders’ 2022 schedule announced
Raiders’ 2022 schedule announced
2
Raiders trade for Patriots quarterback, sign 4 draft picks
Raiders trade for Patriots quarterback, sign 4 draft picks
3
Game-by-game look at Raiders’ 2022 schedule
Game-by-game look at Raiders’ 2022 schedule
4
Raiders add veteran wide receiver from Jets, Jaguars
Raiders add veteran wide receiver from Jets, Jaguars
5
Which Raiders games will be scheduled for prime time?
Which Raiders games will be scheduled for prime time?
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
 
Raiders’ 2022 schedule announced
By / RJ

The Raiders will play four prime-time games, highlighted by a “Sunday Night Football” game against the New England Patriots matching Josh McDaniels and Bill Belichick.