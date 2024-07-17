Raiders’ training camp preview: Will new starters lead to better OL?

The Raiders will have at least two new starters on their offensive line this season, which means they’ll need to build chemistry in training camp.

The Raiders’ offensive line is going to look much different next season, with new starters at three different spots.

That makes it important for the group to build chemistry once training camp gets underway July 23 in Costa Mesa, California. It could mean the difference between having an offense that clicks and one that can’t prop up quarterbacks Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew.

The Review-Journal is examining the Raiders’ roster position-by-position leading up to the start of camp. Here is a look at the offensive line:

In the mix

Kolton Miller, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Andre James, Dylan Parham, Thayer Munford, DJ Glaze, Andrus Peat, Cody Whitehair, Jordan Meredith, Dalton Wagner, Jalen McKenzie, Clark Barrington, Will Putnam, Ben Brown, Andrew Coker, Jake Johanning

2023 performance

Miller: The Raiders’ longtime left tackle started 11 games last season and was ranked 11th at his position by the website Pro Football Focus.

Powers-Johnson: The Raiders drafted the Oregon standout in the second round of April’s draft to compete for their starting left guard job.

James: The Raiders’ starting center was ranked ninth at his position by Pro Football Focus last season and missed just one game.

Parham: He has started 34 games the past two seasons with the Raiders. He was inconsistent at times last year, but is expected to move to his more natural position of right guard in 2024.

Munford: He played quite a bit last season as a reserve tackle that would come in for jumbo packages. He showed enough to make the organization confident he could take over at right tackle this year.

Glaze: The Raiders drafted the Maryland standout in the third round this year.

Peat: The three-time Pro Bowler started 12 games last season with the Saints.

Whitehair: The guard was released by Chicago in February after a poor season.

Meredith: He played all 17 games for the Raiders last season, with most of his action coming on special teams. He did start the team’s 63-21 win over the Chargers on Dec. 14.

Wagner: He was signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2023, but missed the entire season after being placed on injured reserve in August.

McKenzie: The son of former Raiders linebacker and general manager Reggie McKenzie spent 2022 on the Seahawks practice squad. He was released before the 2023 season.

Barrington: The former Brigham Young and Baylor standout was signed by the Raiders in May after being undrafted.

Putnam: The center joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in April after a strong season at Clemson.

Brown: He spent last season on both Seattle and Arizona’s practice squad. He did play one game with the Seahawks in September.

Coker: He signed with the Raiders as an undrafted rookie free agent after five seasons at Texas Christian.

Johanning: He signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent after being named an FCS All-American at Furman.

Potential camp battles

The key question the Raiders have to answer is who will be their starting left guard.

Powers-Johnson is the long-term solution, but he missed time during organized team activities with an injury and that could put him behind. He’ll be pushed by Whitehair, who worked with new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy in Chicago. Peat could also be in the mix.

Breakout candidates

The obvious candidate is Munford.

Right tackle seemed to be one of the Raiders’ largest needs this offseason after Jermaine Eluemunor left as a free agent to join the New York Giants. But the team was confident in what it had in Munford. He’s earned the opportunity to start and could have a strong season.

Area of concern

There’s a lot of moving pieces here.

Munford played quite a bit last year but will still be a first-time starter. Parham should be more comfortable on the right side, but there’s no guarantee the transition goes smoothly. There will be a new starter at left guard no matter whether Powers-Johnson, Whitehair or Peat wins the job.

The Raiders are confident things will work out. Still, it’s a lot of turnover and the group may need time to learn how to play together.

What they’re saying

“I’ve enjoyed my time off, but I’m ready to go. I’m ready to get on this playoff run. I’m tired of losing. We’re all tired of losing. I think (our offensive line) is going to be good and I know we’re ready to get to work.” — Munford at the Battle for Vegas charity softball game July 13

Best-case scenario

Powers-Johnson wins the job and thrives. He, Parham and Munford join Miller and James to help the Raiders run the ball well and support what could be a strong defense.

Worst-case scenario

Parham struggles on the right side and the Raiders’ left guards struggle, making life difficult on whoever the quarterback is.

