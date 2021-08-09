Raiders welcome fans to Allegiant Stadium for practice

For the first time since the Raiders moved to Las Vegas, they were able to share Allegiant Stadium with fans in the stands for Sunday’s training camp practice.

The Raiders welcomed their fans to Allegiant Stadium by hosting a training camp practice for PSL holders. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) makes a leaping catch past Raiders defensive back Keisean Nixon (22) during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Las Vegas Raiderettes perform during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a big catch and run during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) breaks free for a big run during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) makes a leaping catch during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a sideline throw to Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) returns a kick during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a catch during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden calls a play during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) takes the field during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) is tackled by Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) shares a laugh with teammates during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) breaks free for a big run during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a big catch and run during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) audibles to his receivers during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

An usher hods a sign directing fans to wear masks during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Former Raider player Eric Allen shares a laugh with staff on the sideline during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes the ball during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders running back Bo Scarbrough (40) breaks a big run up the middle during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raider special teams kicks off during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Former Raider player Eric Allen, left, interviews Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrate a big play during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) makes a catch during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) shares a laugh with teammates during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raider players joke around on the sideline during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders safety Trevon Moehrig (25) makes a leaping catch during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders scrimmage during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrate a big play during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Las Vegas Raiderettes perform during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

It was a small step toward a much bigger destination.

It was just a training camp practice, but seeing their supporters in the stands Sunday was heartening.

“That was really great seeing the Raiders fans back, in this stadium for the first time,” coach Jon Gruden said. “It was really cool and really exciting for me and all of my players. We thank everyone for coming out. I hope they had a good time.”

It gave the Raiders a taste of what’s to come when a full house visits for Saturday’s exhibition game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“It’s just another reason why we do it,” linebacker Cory Littleton said. “We have a great fan base behind us, to support us. And just to feel that this year, it’s going to be special.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raiders spent their first season in Las Vegas playing to an empty stadium. To see faces in the seats was a far cry from last year’s atmosphere.

“It won’t feel like practice anymore,” Littleton said.

Players interacted with fans as much as current NFL protocol allows. Quarterback Derek Carr mingled with some behind the Raiders’ bench, and safety Jonathan Abram signed autographs while taking a break from individual drills.

After practice, players circled the lower bowl thanking those who showed up.

The Raiders didn’t announce an attendance, but a team spokesperson estimated a crowd of 20,000 attended. Only season ticket holders were invited.

They were treated to a practice that included plenty of 11-on-11 matchups, Derek Carr led the first-team offense against the first-team defense.

Many players enjoyed the different atmosphere with fans on hand as well as a chance to avoid the blistering heat of outdoor practices at their Henderson practice facility.

“The stadium is a very beautiful venue,” said wide receiver Willie Snead, who signed with the Raiders in the offseason. “I can only imagine what it’s going to look like full.

“But the fans were awesome today. And just going around at the end, shaking everybody’s hands, I was like, these people are crazy. And it’s awesome to see that.”

For the holdovers from last year, it put them face-to-face for the first time with their new fan base in Las Vegas.

“Raider Nation and Raiders fans are special, and to have them in Allegiant Stadium for the first time was very good,” Gruden said.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.