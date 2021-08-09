Raiders welcome fans to Allegiant Stadium for practice
For the first time since the Raiders moved to Las Vegas, they were able to share Allegiant Stadium with fans in the stands for Sunday’s training camp practice.
It was a small step toward a much bigger destination.
It was just a training camp practice, but seeing their supporters in the stands Sunday was heartening.
“That was really great seeing the Raiders fans back, in this stadium for the first time,” coach Jon Gruden said. “It was really cool and really exciting for me and all of my players. We thank everyone for coming out. I hope they had a good time.”
It gave the Raiders a taste of what’s to come when a full house visits for Saturday’s exhibition game against the Seattle Seahawks.
“It’s just another reason why we do it,” linebacker Cory Littleton said. “We have a great fan base behind us, to support us. And just to feel that this year, it’s going to be special.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raiders spent their first season in Las Vegas playing to an empty stadium. To see faces in the seats was a far cry from last year’s atmosphere.
“It won’t feel like practice anymore,” Littleton said.
Players interacted with fans as much as current NFL protocol allows. Quarterback Derek Carr mingled with some behind the Raiders’ bench, and safety Jonathan Abram signed autographs while taking a break from individual drills.
After practice, players circled the lower bowl thanking those who showed up.
The Raiders didn’t announce an attendance, but a team spokesperson estimated a crowd of 20,000 attended. Only season ticket holders were invited.
They were treated to a practice that included plenty of 11-on-11 matchups, Derek Carr led the first-team offense against the first-team defense.
Many players enjoyed the different atmosphere with fans on hand as well as a chance to avoid the blistering heat of outdoor practices at their Henderson practice facility.
“The stadium is a very beautiful venue,” said wide receiver Willie Snead, who signed with the Raiders in the offseason. “I can only imagine what it’s going to look like full.
“But the fans were awesome today. And just going around at the end, shaking everybody’s hands, I was like, these people are crazy. And it’s awesome to see that.”
For the holdovers from last year, it put them face-to-face for the first time with their new fan base in Las Vegas.
“Raider Nation and Raiders fans are special, and to have them in Allegiant Stadium for the first time was very good,” Gruden said.
