Raiders will interview former Jets boss for coaching vacancy

The Raiders added another name to their list of coaching candidates Thursday, setting up an interview with a former Jets coach.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh watches from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The Raiders will interview former Jets coach Robert Saleh for their coaching vacancy, according to a league source.

Saleh, 45, is expected to talk to the team sometime next week. He was fired five games into his fourth season with New York in October. He finished his Jets tenure with a 20-36 record.

Saleh was previously the 49ers defensive coordinator for four seasons. He helped San Francisco reach Super Bowl 54, which it lost 31-20 to the Chiefs.

Saleh is one of several candidates the Raiders have expressed interest in. The team has also requested interviews with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

