Raiders

Raiders WR Davante Adams’ court date rescheduled

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2023 - 10:03 am
 
Updated January 23, 2023 - 10:09 am
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams smiles during a news conference after taking a 22-16 win in ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams smiles during a news conference after taking a 22-16 win in overtime over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The court date for Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams for shoving a photographer after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium has been moved to June 26. Adams was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Adams was charged with a Kansas City ordinance assault violation over a shoving incident that occurred between the wide receiver and a cameraman immediately following the team’s loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 14.

The violation carries a potential fine of $250 to $1,000 or up to 180 days in jail — or both, according to Benita Jones of the Kansas City Municipal Court division.

In the citation, Adams, 29, was deemed to have by “intentional overt act, inflict bodily injury or cause an unlawful offensive contact” upon pushing the victim, Ryan Zebley, to the ground.

Zebley, also known as “Park,” is a 20-year-old Missouri-Kansas City student, according to multiple media reports. He was carrying a small video camera on a tripod at the time of the shove, which caused him to fall backward onto the ground just inside the players’ tunnel to the visitors’ locker room.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

