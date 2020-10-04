Record-setting day not enough to make Derek Carr happy

The Raiders quarterback was more concerned about losing to the Bills than breaking the franchise’s all-time record for touchdown passes that was held by Ken Stabler.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr continued to rewrite the franchise’s record book as he became the all-time leader in passing touchdowns Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

But his team’s lack of progress in the standings stunted his celebration as the Raiders fell to 2-2 with a 30-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

“I’m excited for it,” Carr said of breaking Ken Stabler’s franchise record when he hit Nelson Agholor in the fourth quarter for the 151st passing TD of his seven-year career. “I dreamed about it when I got drafted here. I looked all those stats up and thought I wanted to break all of them as a competitor. But I’m sick of losing.”

Coach Jon Gruden understands the frustration of Carr, who fell to 41-57 as a starter for the Raiders since being selected in the second round out of Fresno State in 2014.

“It’s never good enough when you lose,” Gruden said. “He knows that; I know that. Statistics are great, and he’s done a heck of a job for this football team … It’s been tough on him … I wouldn’t question one thing about Derek Carr. He’s giving you everything he’s got.”

It wasn’t enough Sunday. Carr turned in his first 300-yard game of the season and has registered a quarterback rating of better than 100 in all four games.

He has eight touchdowns and no interceptions, but did lose his fourth fumble of the season and was sacked twice. The Raiders also committed seven penalties for 66 yards.

“We’re in all these games,” Carr said. “We have moved the ball up and down the field in these first four games. … But what’s killing us is ourselves. That’s the frustrating part.”

Carr is again moving the offense efficiently without making many mistakes. The Raiders just seem to be lacking the big play and have cost themselves with turnovers and penalties in the past two weeks.

“We know what we can do,” Carr said. “We move the ball. … You see the positivity in it. (But) me being here in my seventh year, I’ve seen too much crap. … Is it OK for me to be a little hot and pissed sometimes? Yeah. And this is one of those moments.”

The Raiders lined up illegally on what would have been a long touchdown pass to Agholor in the second quarter. Carr thought he had Darren Waller open for a touchdown on a fourth-quarter play in which he was hit and fumbled just before taking the deep shot.

“I’m excited we’re finding ways to hit those shots,” said Carr, who also pointed out a 46-yard pass interference penalty drawn by Agholor in the fourth quarter. “I’m excited about that kind of stuff, but it’s those plays right there you have to hit.”

The Raiders were still in the game when Carr hit Jason Witten for a 3-yard score just before halftime to move into a tie with Stabler. He was aware his next touchdown pass would equal one of his idols in the franchise record book. He even admitted he took a moment to think about what it meant as he drove to the team facility Saturday.

“I took a moment and just thought about ‘The Snake’ and his greatness,” Carr said. “He’s the best.

“I’m not going to sit up here and be depressed about something that is a good thing. But at the same time, if we could have won, it would feel better. I’m sick of losing. … That’s my message.”

