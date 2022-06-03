Renfrow, Adams get to know each other on golf course

Receivers Hunter Renfrow and Davante Adams are preparing to play together on the field by competing against each other on the golf course.

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow participates during practice at Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams participates during practice at Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after a catch pulls in a pass during practice at the Raiders headquarters within the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

According to Renfrow, he’s had the upper-hand thus far.

“Three of the four times we’ve played, I beat him pretty good,” Renfrow said. “I beat him by a pretty good margin the first time. One time, he was up one going to the last hole and I think he bogeyed and I birdied. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Adams has a bet with Renfrow that he will beat him before the offseason is over, but Renfrow joked he may not give him another chance after the close call.

“I’ve got the belt,” he said. “I need to just shut it down right now.”

The time on the links has given the new teammates an opportunity to bond. On the practice field and in the team facility, Renfrow has enjoyed watching how one of the best receivers in the game prepares every day.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him,” Renfrow said. “He’s been so good for so long and just to see him every day and the way he works, whether he feels good or not, it’s kind of uncommon from a superstar, to be honest. He’s very, very consistent. That’s really what I’ve taken from him.”

He just hopes that consistency doesn’t translate to the green anytime soon.

