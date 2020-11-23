Richie Incognito to miss remainder of Raiders’ season

The starting left guard has been out since suffering a foot injury in the second game of the season on Sept. 21

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) stretches with teammates during warm ups at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders’ starting left guard Richie Incognito will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his foot.

Coach Jon Gruden announced the development late in his weekly Monday news conference.

“He had season-ending foot surgery,” Gruden revealed. “I hate to admit that but we’ve tried everything we can. Richie’s tried everything he can to get back on the field. His season is over.”

The 37-year-old has been out since suffering what has been listed as an Achilles’ injury late in the Sept. 21 home opener against the Saints.

He played just 11 snaps in that game after playing all 63 offensive plays in the opener.

There had been hope he would be able to resume practicing at some point in the near future, but Gruden said that is no longer the case.

