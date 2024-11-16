‘Scary’ Dolphins bring speed, talent into matchup with Raiders

The Dolphins’ record may not look great, but they’re as dangerous as ever heading into Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

The Raiders return from their bye this week to face a Dolphins team that’s similar to their last opponent, the Bengals.

Miami, like Cincinnati, is off to a disappointing start. But both teams have a good enough quarterback and good enough offensive weapons to make a run and get back in the playoff picture.

That means the Raiders (2-7) will face a dangerous team with its back against the wall for a second straight game.

It’s not an ideal spot for a club that’s already traveling all the way out east in the hopes of ending a five-game losing streak. The Raiders will face a tough task when they play the Dolphins (3-6) at 10 a.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Here are three things to know about Miami heading into the matchup:

1. Different with Tua

The Dolphins’ record and disappointing offensive statistics are misleading.

Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed four games and left another early due to recurring concussion issues. Miami is a completely different team when he plays.

Tagovailoa is the perfect conductor for coach Mike McDaniel’s offense. He can get the ball out of his hands fast and give it to the team’s speedy skill position players in space.

“(Tagovailoa) looks sharp, getting the ball out, protecting himself, smart,” Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said. “You can see he’s a fighter, man. Ultimate respect for what he’s been able to overcome this season. You can tell he’s a leader. You can tell he wants to be there for his team, and his team responds really well when he’s in the game. But the quick delivery, the understanding of the offense, I mean when it’s flowing like it was last week on ‘Monday Night Football,’ it’s scary to watch.”

Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to a 23-15 road win over the Rams on Monday, completing 20 of his 28 passes for 207 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

His main target, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, remains as dangerous as any player in the NFL. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is another potent outside threat that keeps defenses from focusing too much of their attention on Hill.

Miami’s passing game hasn’t completely clicked yet this season because of Tagovailoa’s absence. But all the ingredients are there for a breakout.

2. Potent running game

The Dolphins’ passing attack generates a lot of attention, but McDaniel’s specialty as an offensive mind is his run schemes.

He uses Miami’s speed on the outside, through motions and play fakes, to create giant rushing lanes.

“Eye discipline, that was the word of the week,” Pierce said. “A lot of eye candy, right? We talked about this earlier in the week. Shifts, motions, a lot of things that get your eyes off of your key, right? Have to read your keys, stay with them, and that will put us in better position.”

The most explosive player in the Dolphins’ backfield is running back De’Von Achane, who is capable of making a big play every time he touches the ball.

“Everything’s explosive (with Achane),” Pierce said. “Everything’s a big gain. … He runs behind his pads, does a good job. He gets on you fast, and the arm tackles are not going to work with a player like this. You have to chest him up. You have to just put the body blows on him to slow him down throughout the game.”

3. Strong defense

Miami’s poor record is largely a reflection on the offense, which is scoring the third-fewest points per game in the NFL (16.3) because of the time Tagovailoa missed.

The Dolphins’ defense has held up its end of the bargain.

Miami is giving up the 10th-fewest yards per game in the league (305.8), as well as the eighth-fewest passing yards (191.3).

The Dolphins are also allowing opponents to convert just 32 percent of their third downs, the third-best rate in the NFL.

Miami didn’t allow the Rams to reach the end zone in its win Monday night, so the unit appears to be locked in.

