Steelers fans expected to invade Allegiant Stadium for Raiders game

Pittsburgh Steelers fans wave their terrible towels as they dominate the Raiders during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raider Nation should brace for a Steelers invasion at Allegiant Stadium.

Secondary ticket marketplace Vivid Seats projects that 56 percent of fans attending Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Raiders will be Pittsburgh fans.

Fans are traveling an average of 923 miles for the game, based on zip codes of those purchasing tickets on the website.

The Steelers also played at Allegiant Stadium last season. A ticketed crowd of 58,964 attended, with 64 percent of the fans from outside of Nevada, according to Las Vegas Stadium Authority data. That data doesn’t break down where fans came from, as the Raiders have many traveling fans, especially from California.

Sunday’s game is the most in-demand on the secondary ticket market, with the average ticket priced at $602 before taxes and fees. Rounding out the top five are Browns-Eagles ($426), Jaguars-Bears in London ($418), 49ers-Seahawks ($295) and Lions-Cowboys ($274).

The least expensive Steelers-Raiders ticket, as of Wednesday morning on Vivid Seat, was $293 before taxes and fee.

The Steelers-Raiders game is also tracking to be the most expensive game on no-fee secondary ticket marketplace TickPick, with the average selling price $631. That’s 23 percent more expensive than the Browns-Eagles game, No. 2 on the list.

