Three matchups to keep an eye on with Raiders, Broncos

The Raiders head to Denver to play the Broncos in their season finale, here are three matchups to watch.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch over Miami Dolphins free safety Eric Rowe (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

The Raiders have pledged to play through the finish line, not only to avoid another 7-9 season but to build momentum for next season.

That quest takes them to Denver, where they will close their season for the second straight year in the cold and high altitude of the Mile High City.

It is an opportunity to craft a positive last image in an otherwise disappointing season.

For the 7-8 Raiders to beat the 5-10 Broncos and sweep the season series, here are three key matchups.

TE Darren Waller vs. Denver safeties

The Broncos limited Waller to just three catches for 37 yards in the first meeting, using a combination of coverage packages and defenders ranging from cornerback A.J. Bouye to safeties Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson.

Bouye matched his season-high playing 70 snaps against the Raiders in Week 10, but he was suspended for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances in early December and will not play in the season finale.

While the Broncos will change up things trying to deal with Waller, expect Simmons and Jackson, who are among the best safeties in the NFL, to play a big role in trying to contain the productive tight end.

Simmons is the sixth-ranked safety, according to Pro Football Focus, and Jackson No. 8. Both provide above-average cover skills.

Still, the Raiders will make it a point to target Waller, especially in single coverage situations in which his size, speed and hands make him virtually unguardable. The question is, how many of those looks will the Broncos give Derek Carr and the Raiders?

LB Cory Littleton vs. TE Noah Fant

Littleton has not delivered as expected as the Raiders big-ticket free agent pickup. But as his improved performance in pass coverage against the Miami Dolphins showed last week, some of his issues might be tied to how he was misused under former defensive coordinator Paul Guenther.

With Rod Marinelli in charge on an interim basis and determined to scale down the defensive playbook to allow defenders to play faster and more instinctually, there was a noticeable uptick in Littleton’s play against the Dolphins.

Littleton, in fact, earned his highest pass-coverage grade of the season, a mark of 76.2 on a scale of 1 to 100. His previous high was 69.6.

Littleton will look to carry that momentum over against the Broncos and is likely to be matched up periodically against Fant, who has risen to 16th among tight ends by PFF after making a quantum leap forward in his second season.

Littleton is fast enough to run with Fant. The key will be playing physical without crossing the line.

CB Damon Arnette vs. WR Jerry Jeudy

It’s been an up and down rookie year for Arnette, who has been in and out of the lineup because of injuries and concussions, limiting him to eight games. While there have been flashes of the talent the Raiders saw in making him the 19th overall pick last April, there also have been moments like he had last Saturday, where his decision to pass Dolphins receiver Mack Hollins on to safety Isaiah Johnson helped to allow the 34-yard completion in the final seconds that led to the Raiders’ 26-25 defeat.

That is reflected in his PFF ranking of 118 among 126 cornerbacks.

Jeudy, a fellow rookie, is also making a slower than expected transition to the NFL as evidenced by his PFF ranking of 96 among 126 wide receivers.

Jeudy is a master route runner and does have 47 catches for 716 yards, but his 12 drops are indicative of a flaw dating back to his time at Alabama.

Sunday’s matchup of the first-round picks will provide a great glimpse of where each player is as they head into their first offseason.

