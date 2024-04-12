Tom Brady says he’s ‘not opposed’ to playing again, mentions Raiders

“Raiders could be … you never know,” seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady said when asked who he would consider playing for if he came out of retirement.

Is Tom Brady getting the itch to play again?

The seven-time Super Bowl champion indicated this week during an appearance on the DeepCut with VicBlends podcast that he would listen if a team called at some point during the season and offered him a chance to play again.

“I’m not opposed to it,” Brady said.

The 46-year-old, who retired after the 2022 season after playing 23 years in the NFL, then mentioned the Raiders and Patriots when asked which teams he would consider playing for.

“Raiders could be … you never know,” Brady said.

Brady has a connection to the Raiders. He has been in talks with owner Mark Davis for almost a year about purchasing a limited partnership stake in the club.

The bid is in the hands of the NFL, which is reviewing the purchase’s deal points. The league’s finance committee has not approved the deal to go to full ownership for a vote.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about the prolonged process in March at the league’s owners meetings in Orlando, Florida.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a delay,” Goodell said. “We go through a very thorough process. We’ve been in touch with their side. I think it’s been making progress.”

If Brady’s purchase is approved, it would automatically eliminate the possibility of returning to the playing field. The NFL forbids players from owning any stake in a team.

Brady touched on the potential of a dual ownership/playing role on the podcast.

“I don’t know if they’re going to let me if I become an owner of an NFL team,” he said. “I’m always going to be in good shape, always going to be able to throw the ball.”

