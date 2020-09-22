Twitter reactions to the Raiders’ win over Saints
The Raiders defeated the New Orleans Saints on Monday night at Allegiant Stadium to go to 2-0.
A recap of reactions on Twitter to the Raiders’ 34-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night at Allegiant Stadium.
Pregame
Looking good, Vegas. #RaiderNation
@derekcarrqb X @CharlesWoodson pic.twitter.com/JwoTnWHrDP
First quarter
I remember seeing an ad for the #Raiders game tonight. They said that their new stadium is “like the Death Star where other teams dreams come to die.” Uhm…. You sure tho? #MondayNightFootball #Saints #RaiderNation
Second quarter
WHAT. A. CATCH.@zayjones11 for six! #RaiderNation#NOvsLV | Live on @ESPNNFL pic.twitter.com/fWDevp616I
Zay Jones’ TD Celebration with the hand sanitizer was amazing #Raiders #Saints
— The Bottom Right Corner (@SECTalk1) September 22, 2020
Always remember to sanitize pic.twitter.com/BcUoRRxf5M
If someone would have told me at the start of the second quarter this game would be tied at the half, I would have laughed them out of the room. Give credit to the #Raiders for coming back strong after the slow start! #TheLeague #NOvsLV #MNF #RaiderNation #NFLinVegas
Third quarter
We have someone better and faster than Gronk. #Raiders
— Taylor Wood (@TaylorWood717) September 22, 2020
Aggressive jon Gruden is something I can get used to #raiders
— Adam Stocker (@ASTOCK3) September 22, 2020
Fourth quarter
Redemption for Richard.@Raiders lead 31-17. #RaiderNation
: #NOvsLV on ESPN
: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/pkp7nq0Q8u pic.twitter.com/80BWuBvnKo
Raiders superbowl bound #Raiders
— Wafay Nadir (@Wafay12) September 22, 2020
Drew Brees is thinking right now "I'm a first ballot HOF and I'm losing to Derrick Carr who can't make a completion longer than 12 yards?!" #NOvsLV #RaidersVsSaints #Saints #Raiders
— B. Wambake (Not that important.) (@unfiltereddad) September 22, 2020
Just a fun team to watch. Easy to pull for. #NOvsLV
— Dale Lewis Jr (@DaleLewisJr) September 22, 2020
FOR THE WIN!!!!! Never a doubt. #Raiders #MNF
— Brent J Caldwell (@brentwOOOd) September 22, 2020
Looks like Carlson isn't letting anyone else kick for the #Raiders. #RaidersNation
— Ray Aspuria (@RaynMaker82) September 22, 2020
Postgame
This is probably the first time I've ever agreed with Skip Bayless. #Raiders (2-0). https://t.co/9wxDkf9sLj
— Mario Villegas (@marviljr) September 22, 2020
Can't believe I'm saying this but the #Raiders are a legitimate football team.
— Swanny (@swanny5190) September 22, 2020
Not gonna lie @derekcarrqb with a chip on his shoulder is my favorite #DerekCarr #LoVeThemRaiders #Raiders #RaiderNation
— McDad the Second (@McBrider58) September 22, 2020
#Raiders fans celebrating that 1st Dub in #Vegas! @Raiders pic.twitter.com/u41a3VJzWr
— T.J. Jefferson (@toojiggy) September 22, 2020
The Las Vegas @Raiders are 2-0 ☠️ #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/Vj89YHJRk9
