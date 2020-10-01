79°F
Raiders

Vegas Nation Blitz — Hot Water

Vegas Nation Blitz ep.22 | Hot Water (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2020 - 8:41 pm
 

This week’s guest is Ed Graney.

Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Le’Andre Fox, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill.

After suffering their first loss to the New England Patriots, several players showed up to a charity fundraising gala in support of teammate Darren Waller. The players now might be facing fines for not wearing a mask at the event.

