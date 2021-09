The Raiders are starting the season 3-0 for the first time since 2002

Raiders 3-0 for the First Time in Nearly Two Decades

The Raiders came out victorious in another thrilling overtime game at Allegiant Stadium, beating the Dolphins 31-28.

The Silver and Black are starting the season 3-0 for the first time since 2002, but as we describe in this episode of Vegas Nation Blitz, the team has yet to play their best football.