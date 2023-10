The Las Vegas Raiders saw a two-game winning streak snapped on Sunday as the team lost 30-12 to the Chicago Bears.

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Review-Journal sports columnists Sam Gordon and Adam Hill to discuss the Raides lopsided loss and how the team is shaping up under head coach Josh McDaniels.