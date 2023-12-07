Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders return from bye week, host Vikings

The Las Vegas Raiders returned to practice following the bye week. Now, the final push toward the postseason begins starting Sunday against the Vikings.

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) have returned to practice following the team’s bye week. Now, the final push toward the postseason begins as the Raiders take on the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Las Vegas Review-Journal sports columnist Sam Gordon to discuss the Raiders’ playoff hopes and begin looking beyond the end of the season.