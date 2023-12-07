58°F
Raiders News

Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders return from bye week, host Vikings

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2023 - 5:01 pm
 

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) have returned to practice following the team’s bye week. Now, the final push toward the postseason begins as the Raiders take on the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Las Vegas Review-Journal sports columnist Sam Gordon to discuss the Raiders’ playoff hopes and begin looking beyond the end of the season.

