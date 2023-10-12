Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders snap losing streak with ‘Monday Night Football’ victory

The Las Vegas Raiders earned their first home victory of the season beating the Green Bay Packers 17-13 at Allegiant Stadium on “Monday Night Football.”

The defense came up clutch late in the fourth quarter and the Raiders improved to 2-3 on the season, snapping a three game losing streak.

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Review-Journal sports columnists Sam Gordon and Adam Hill to discuss the Raiders win before a short week for the team as the New England Patriots come to town.