Raiders News

Vegas Nation Gameday — Antonio Pierce debuts as interim coach

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2023 - 7:12 am
 

The Las Vegas Raiders fired coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler following the team’s loss in Detroit.

Now, all eyes are on the Raiders as interim coach Antonio Pierce makes his NFL coaching debut Sunday against the New York Giants.

Vegas Nation and Review-Journal Sports host Le’Andre fox is joined by Review-Journal Raiders Reporter Vinny Bonsignore, Sports Columnist Adam Hill and Sports Betting Columnist Todd Dewey to preview Sunday’s matchup between the Raiders and Giants.

