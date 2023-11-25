Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders look to bounce back against rival Kansas City Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) are hosting the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
The Chiefs are on a short week following a loss on Monday night against the Eagles, and the Raiders look to bounce back from a loss against the Dolphins.
Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Review-Journal Raiders Reporter Vinny Bonsignore to break down the heated rivalry between the Chiefs and Raiders.