Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders look to bounce back against rival Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2023 - 7:03 am
 

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) are hosting the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Chiefs are on a short week following a loss on Monday night against the Eagles, and the Raiders look to bounce back from a loss against the Dolphins.

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Review-Journal Raiders Reporter Vinny Bonsignore to break down the heated rivalry between the Chiefs and Raiders.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) and Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu ...
NFL betting trends — Week 12: Edge for Chiefs-Raiders
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

