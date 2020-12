The Vegas Nation Gameday sports team breaks down the matchup at 9 a.m. and will discuss all things Raiders.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) greets New York Jets nose tackle Steve McLendon (99) prior to the start of an NFL game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders play what could be a must-win game when they visit the winless New York Jets on Sunday.

The Vegas Nation Gameday sports team breaks down the matchup at 9 a.m. and will discuss all things Raiders.