The Vegas Nation Gameday sports team breaks down the matchup at 9 a.m. and will discuss all things Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) close in on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) in the third quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, Mo. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders go for the season sweep of the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in a nationally televised game Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium.

The Vegas Nation Gameday sports team breaks down the matchup at 9 a.m. and will discuss all things Raiders.