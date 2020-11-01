Vegas Nation Gameday: Raiders visit Browns, Baker Mayfield

The Vegas Nation Gameday sports team breaks down the matchup at 9 a.m. and will discuss all things Raiders.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) locks arms with teammates during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Browns welcome the Raiders to Cleveland at 10 a.m. Sunday in a key game for both teams.

The Raiders (3-3) will try to climb back above .500, and the Browns (5-2) will try to remain alive in the AFC North race.

