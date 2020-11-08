Vegas Nation Gameday: Raiders visit Chargers in AFC West game
The Vegas Nation Gameday sports team breaks down the matchup at 9 a.m. and will discuss all things Raiders.
After winning at Cleveland last week, the Raiders will try to keep the momentum going when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers at 1:05 p.m.
The Raiders (4-3) would position themselves for a second-half playoff run with a victory over the Chargers (2-5).
