The Vegas Nation crew discusses Sunday’s Raiders-Colts game at Indianapolis and what it means to the team’s playoff chances.

Raiders visit Colts with playoffs on the line | Vegas Nation Gameday

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) tries to get past Indianapolis Colts defense, including outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53), in the third quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Raiders control their playoff destiny and would take a major step toward the postseason with a victory at the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The Vegas Nation crew discusses the game and its implications.