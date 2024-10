The Raiders make their second trip to SoFi Stadium this season Sunday to face the Los Angeles Rams.

Dominic Lavoie, Heidi Fang, and Vinny Bonsignore guides you through the Raiders’ matchup on the road against the Rams.

Ed Graney goes Against the Grain with the offense, and Todd Dewey lays out the betting numbers for Week 7.