Video shows Tom Brady welcomed to Raiders facility in Henderson

The Raiders on Wednesday welcomed Tom Brady, the new limited partner of the Las Vegas franchise, to the team’s headquarters.

‘Really proud to have him’: Tom Brady’s stake in Raiders approved

Analyst Tom Brady stands on the field during warmups before first an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)

Brady’s ownership was unanimously approved by the NFL owners on Tuesday at the league’s fall meeting.

A video shared on social media by the Raiders showed Brady receiving a cheering ovation as he was introduced by Mark Davis at the team’s headquarters in Henderson.