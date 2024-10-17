Video shows Tom Brady welcomed to Raiders facility in Henderson
The Raiders on Wednesday welcomed Tom Brady, the new limited partner of the Las Vegas franchise, to the team’s headquarters.
Brady’s ownership was unanimously approved by the NFL owners on Tuesday at the league’s fall meeting.
A video shared on social media by the Raiders showed Brady receiving a cheering ovation as he was introduced by Mark Davis at the team’s headquarters in Henderson.