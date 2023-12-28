Vincent Bonsignore’s best of 2023: Adams calls Raiders out, Carr exits

Review-Journal reporter Vincent Bonsignore had an eventful year covering the Raiders, writing about Derek Carr’s exit and some choice words from Davante Adams.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates a run during the second half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr serves as a guest speaker during a service at Church LV on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023 in Henderson.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs leaves the field after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, left, and general manager Dave Ziegler meet during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) meet on the field after an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Buccaneers won 45-20. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

My stories come fast and furious as our Raiders beat writer.

From breaking news to transaction analysis to game coverage, it’s a constant juggling act to provide readers with all the pertinent information on the team. There’s always something going on worth highlighting.

Sometimes it’s the on-field action. Sometimes it’s an observation from a training camp practice. Other times, it’s the postgame reaction from players.

The key is to have a keen eye, a willing ear and the ability to build relationships across the league to get the best stories. Here are five that stand out from the past year:

1. Davante Adams calls out Raiders after loss to Steelers

Sometimes getting the right story is about asking the right questions.

That was the case when Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams opened up about his displeasure with the team’s direction after a bitter loss to the Steelers on Sept. 24. Adams is as real as it gets. He was frank when he challenged his team and coaching staff to do better.

2. ‘You can tell they love football’: Raiders make big impression on young QB

Good stories also come from being in the right place at the right time — and, in some cases, making sure to be where you need to be.

That was the situation when I ran into Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud at the NFL scouting combine in February to get his thoughts on potentially playing for the Raiders. Stroud wanted to play in Las Vegas, which he made abundantly clear in our talk in Indianapolis.

The Raiders passed on trading up for Stroud, a decision I believe they now regret. Not only can he play, but he literally wanted to be in Las Vegas.

Opportunity lost.

3. Henderson church sermon lets fans pay respects to Derek Carr

One interesting aspect of covering a team is the relationships you build.

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was an interesting case for me. He poured his heart and soul into the team. But for all his care and efforts, he and the Raiders were never able to have prolonged success together. He was shown the door by the club this offseason and I caught up with him not long after in January at a local church he pastors in Las Vegas.

We had a nice visit, and I ended up sticking around for his sermon.

4. Josh Jacobs returning to Raiders after clearing air at dinner

One element I like to provide to readers is behind-the-scenes stories on certain developments. That was the case when I wrote about the late-night dinner date between Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and then-general manager Dave Ziegler last summer. It led to a contract extension for Jacobs.

5. Raiders leave Indianapolis with more clarity on draft plans

I often tell people the NFL is a 24/7 proposition. That is never more apparent than during draft season when teams try to figure out all their needs and fill as many as possible.

Our annual trip to Indianapolis always provides great insight on the process. This year’s trip was a chance to get into the heads of the Raiders’ decision-makers to figure out what direction they might take come April.

Bonus: Raiders’ top priority: Sign Tom Brady to replace Derek Carr

Sometimes the job involves informing readers about a team’s thought process, no matter how outlandish it might seem.

That was the case last offseason when the Raiders looked at adding Tom Brady as Carr’s replacement. It was absolutely at the top of their to-do list.

Boy oh boy, how differently might things have turned out had they talked Brady out of retiring?

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.