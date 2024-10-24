Want a Raiders Nevada license plate? The team will pay for that

Raiders fans wanting one of the team’s Nevada specialty license plates can obtain one free of charge complements of the Silver and Black.

The Raiders are running a promotion for any currently registered Nevada motorist — who doesn’t already have a Raiders plate — to receive one for free, with the team paying the initial $61 fee.

Anybody who is interested can sign up for the plate on the Raiders website, which notes it will take up to 90 days for a resident to receive their plate. The plate will be mailed to the driver directly from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.

Any motorist who receives a plate through the Raiders promotion will be responsible for paying the annual $30 renewal fee for the plate, which is due on top of the usual registration renewal fee.

Fans have until the end of day on Oct. 31 to take advantage of the promotion.

‘A win-win for fans’

“The Raiders are proud to call Nevada home, and we encourage motorists to take advantage of this program, which is really a win-win for fans with registered vehicles,” Kari Uyehara, executive director of the Raiders Foundation, said in a statement. “The campaign wraps at the end of the month, so there is still time to show your support for the Raiders and to the many community initiatives supported by the Raiders Foundation.”

Of the fees associated with the license plates, $25 from the initial fee and $20 from the renewal fee goes to the Raiders Foundation. The portion of the license plate fees goes to the state.

Anyone with expired registration will have to renew their registration in order to take advantage of the Raiders offer. The Raiders are not responsible for plates damaged during the shipping process and motorists are responsible for turning in their old license plates to the DMV after receiving their new plates.

Made available in 2019, the Raiders license plate has 39,699 active registrations as of Oct. 6, according to DMV data.

Between July and September this year Raiders license plate registrations have raised $248,417 for the Raiders Foundation, DMV data revealed.

The Golden Knights plate so far this year has raised $201,062 for the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, with $10 from the initial fee and $10 from the renewal fee going toward their charitable arm. There are 72,602 Golden Knights license plates on Nevada roads as of Oct. 6.

Other plates

Specialty plates continue to be a hit in Nevada with 397,940 of the plates active on state roads as of Oct. 6.

Outside of the Raiders and the Knights, other plate designs have proven to be more popular than others.

The Las Vegas Commemorative plate has 78,893 registrations, the Lake Tahoe plate has 33,935, United We Stand has 21,324, Conserve Wildlife has 11,343 and Friends of LV Metro Police has 10,286.

The battle of the Silver State universities goes to the school up north, with 10,696 University of Nevada, Reno active plates compared to UNLV’s 4,993.

The thousands of specialty plates equal big bucks for the various charities and causes tied to each. For the current fiscal year, between July 1 and Sept. 30, specialty license plate registration fees have generated $2.4 million for various causes.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.