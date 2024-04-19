What are the Raiders’ defensive line options in the draft?

The Raiders made a big splash in free agency to fill a hole at defensive tackle, but they are still in need of some pieces and could address it in the draft.

What are the Raiders’ cornerback, safety options in the draft?

Raiders mailbag: What does the team think about Drake Maye?

Texas defensive edge rusher T'Vondre Sweat knocks down Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the end zone during the second half an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. The play was ruled an incomplete pass after Young was able to throw the ball while on Sweat's back. Alabama won 20-19. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) is sacked by Michigan defensive linemen Kris Jenkins (94) and Kenneth Grant (78) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (33) sacks Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard (13) is tackled by Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) after scrambling for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. Verse is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrates a sack against Mississippi during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Turner is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu, left, pressures Arizona State quarterback Trenton Bourguet during the second half of an NCAA college football game Nov. 11, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. For the final time in its current arrangement, the Morris Trophy winners were honored Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 — the end to another small chapter of the Pac-12 legacy that crumbled under the weight of conference realignment. The honorees were Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu and UCLA's Latu.(AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File)

Defensive tackle was among the Raiders biggest needs entering this offseason.

Then came free agency.

The Raiders made a splash in the middle of the defensive line by inking the dynamic and charismatic Christian Wilkins.

So much for that need.

The Raiders are also strong on the edge. Superstar Maxx Crosby almost never takes a play off on one side. Last year’s first-round pick Tyree Wilson and 2023 breakout performer Malcolm Koonce will compete for snaps on the other.

The Raiders have some nice young depth pieces as well, meaning they don’t have a lot of glaring holes on the defensive line. They could still add at the position during this month’s draft. Teams can never have enough pass rushers.

Here’s a look at some prospects who could fit the Raiders:

First round

Overview: The Raiders have the 13th overall pick. They likely won’t use it on a defensive lineman after signing Wilkins, but it’s not impossible.

Illinois’ Jer’Zhan (Johnny) Newton from Illinois and Texas’ Byron Murphy are strong interior prospects that could take the Raiders’ defensive line from good to elite. Florida State’s Jared Verse and Alabama’s Dallas Turner could also be in the mix on the edge.

First-round strategy: The Raiders would need to fall in love with a defensive lineman to take them with their first-round pick. It could happen given who’s available.

Perfect match: UCLA’s Laiatu Latu. His relentless style has been compared to Crosby and the Raiders’ star has even gone out of his way to sing Latu’s praises. That endorsement has to count for something.

Second and third rounds

Overview: This is where the Raiders could get serious about adding a defensive lineman. There should be some solid choices.

Penn State edge rushers Adisa Isaac and Chop Robinson could be available the second day of the draft. So could Missouri’s Darius Robinson, Washington’s Bralen Trice and Utah’s Jonah Elliss.

On the interior, Michigan’s Kris Jenkins played a huge role in the Wolverines’ national championship run. Clemson’s Ruke Orhorhoro is another intriguing player who has the versatility to play outside as well.

Second- and third-round strategy: The Raiders have enough options that they should only pull the trigger if the right player falls in their lap.

That could certainly happen.

Perfect matches: Why would you ignore Crosby? The other player he praised ahead of the draft is Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske, who Crosby called a “dog.” Texas’ T’Vondre Sweat could also be a fun fit.

Rounds four through seven

Overview: This is when the Raiders could start bolstering their defensive-line depth.

There should be plenty of options still on the board.

A guy like Houston Christian edge rusher Jalyx Hunt didn’t play elite competition, but he had some dominant moments on film. Troy’s Javon Solomon faces similar questions but defended the run and pass well in college.

Duke’s DeWayne Carter and Miami’s Leonard Taylor III are among the names to watch on the interior.

Late-round strategy: Crosby himself was a fourth-round pick. So it never hurts to add developmental pieces in the draft in the hopes of hitting another home run.

Perfect matches: Carter. He’s a good athlete who never stops working. He could play just about anywhere on the defensive line if a coach turns him loose.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.