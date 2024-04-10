What do odds say Raiders will do with their 1st-round pick?

DraftKings sportsbook posted odds on what position the Raiders will select with their first-round pick, and one popular group is not the favorite.

The Raiders will not use their first pick in this month’s NFL draft on a quarterback if the odds board is any indication.

Offensive line and cornerback (plus-150) are the co-favorites for the position of the team’s first pick April 25, according to DraftKings sportsbook. DraftKings does not operate in Nevada.

The Raiders own the 13th pick in the first round. Coach Antonio Pierce has made it clear he wants to land a franchise quarterback, but at least three of the top prospects are expected to be off the board by the time the team is on the clock.

That could leave the Raiders looking to fill needs on the offensive line or in the secondary.

The team’s odds of selecting a quarterback in the first round are plus-230. That would shift if the Raiders are able to trade up before draft day.

It would be a surprise if the team doesn’t select a quarterback, offensive lineman or cornerback. Those have been the most popular selections for the Raiders among the many mock drafts online.

The next most likely position group for the team is defensive line or edge rusher at plus-900. Defensive tackle was a huge need for the Raiders before they landed Christian Wilkins in free agency.

Tight end is next at 28-1, followed by wide receiver at 50-1. The Raiders have stockpiled talent at those positions the past few years.

Safety and linebacker are both 75-1 with running back appearing unlikely at 100-1.

Those looking for a lottery ticket could bet a kicker, punter or long-snapper at 200-1. The Raiders, however, have elite players at both kicking spots in Daniel Carlson and AJ Cole.

As for a long snapper, well, good luck with that.

Only 10 long snappers have been selected in the draft this century. None have gone higher than the sixth round since 2015.

Position of Raiders' first draft pick odds

At DraftKings

Offensive line; +150

Cornerback; +150

Quarterback; +230

Defensive line/Edge; +900

Tight end; +2800

Wide receiver; +5000

Safety; +7500

Linebacker; +7500

Running back; +10000

Kicker/Punter/Long snapper; +20000