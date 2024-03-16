Where Raiders’ defense stands after 1st week of free agency

The Raiders made a big splash by signing free agent defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and also re-signed a defensive lineman. There could be more signings to come.

New Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) is wrapped up by Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) has the ball tipped by Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders took a big step in fortifying their defensive line by adding Christian Wilkins and bringing back Adam Butler on a one-year contract.

The work isn’t nearly done, but the draft and what’s left of free agency are ripe to add more depth and another starter.

The same is true at all levels of the Raiders’ defense.

Unlike years past, when the Raiders had to find six to seven new starters through the draft and free agency, their needs are much more defined, thanks to the 2021 draft class yielding multiple starters and last year’s free agency class adding linebacker Robert Spillane and safety Marcus Epps.

Here is a position-by-position look at where things stand on defense after the first week of free agency:

Defensive line

State of the unit: Wilkins, Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce can comfortably be penciled in for three starting jobs. Combined, that trio had 31½ sacks and 207 quarterback pressures last year.

That leaves the defensive tackle job opposite Wilkins still open, although Butler proved to be a solid rotational player last year, playing 47 percent of the defensive snaps and racking up five sacks, 17 quarterback hurries, 10 pressures and 28 tackles.

The wild card is Tyree Wilson, the No. 7 overall pick in 2023 whose rookie season was limited by a foot injury he suffered at the end of his final season at Texas Tech. Wilson was drafted as an edge rusher, but looked comfortable and more productive after a late-season move inside.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce envisions Wilson becoming a Justin Tuck-like player who can slide inside and outside defending on the situation.

Young prospects Byron Young (DT), Nesta Jade Silvera (DT), Matthew Butler (DT), and Janarius Robinson (DE) return, but they combined for just 212 snaps last season. Ellerson Smith, David Agoha and Charles Snowden are also on the roster, but didn’t play a snap last year.

Needs: Young, Butler and Jade Silvera must prove they are capable rotational players, particularly Young, a third-round pick last season whom the Raiders envisioned as a big part of their line. One more bona fide starter and more proven depth are boxes the Raiders must check off between free agency and the draft.

Possibilities: Veteran defensive tackles Sebastian Joseph-Day and Teair Tart and defensive ends Chase Young, Jadeveon Clowney and Derek Barnett remain unsigned. College defensive tackles Byron Murphy (Texas), Jer’Zhan Newton (Illinois) and Braden Fiske (Florida State) and defensive ends Dallas Turner (Alabama), Jared Verse (Florida State), Laiatu Latu (UCLA), Chris Braswell (Alabama) and Chop Robinson (Penn State) are all intriguing prospects.

Linebacker

State of the unit: The Raiders ran primarily a two-linebacker scheme last season, with Spillane (1,101 snaps) and Divine Deablo (772) combining to play most of the 1,133 defensive snaps. Behind them, Luke Masterson (181), Amari Burney (89) and Kana’i Mauga (11) are the only returners who played last season. Darien Butler, who missed last year after sustaining a season-ending injury in the preseason, is expected to be ready for training camp.

Spillane and Deablo are entering the last year of their contracts, and both are candidates to be extended after combining for 254 tackles and 4½ sacks and providing solid pass coverage. Masterson is a breakout candidate, although it will be hard to justify taking Spillane and Deablo off the field. Butler and Burney have shown upside.

Needs: The Raiders are in good shape, with depth the only real need. With Spillane and Deablo in the last years of their deals, developing potential replacements is a priority in case they depart after the season.

Possibilities: Texas A&M’s Edgerrin Cooper, Michigan’s Junior Colson, Clemson’s Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Notre Dame’s Marist Liufau and JD Bertrand are draft candidates to develop as potential replacements for Spillane or Deablo, if needed.

Secondary

State of the unit: Perimeter cornerback Jack Jones, slot corner Nate Hobbs and safeties Epps and Tre’von Moehrig are the foundation of a strong starting unit. Moehrig and Epps combined for 149 tackles while playing over 90 percent of the Raiders’ defensive snaps. Hobbs played 13 of 17 games but came up with the fourth-most tackles on the team with 86. Jones, whom the Raiders stole off waivers from the Patriots in November, has the skill set to be a premier cornerback.

Jakorian Bennett or Brandon Facyson would start opposite Jones if the season started today. Bennett will get a chance to earn that job in camp, although the possibility remains he and Facyson will simply be solid rotational pieces. Isaiah Pola-Mao and Christopher Smith are young safeties the Raiders have high hopes for.

Needs: A high-end starter opposite Jones, plus more bodies to push Bennett and Facyson for rotational roles.

Possibilities: Holding the 13th pick in the draft, the Raiders have a chance to turn a very good unit into an elite one. However, that all depends on whether the Raiders use that pick are a trade chip to move up to draft a quarterback.

If they stay put, at least one of Alabama’s Terrion Arnold, Clemson’s Nate Wiggins and Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell should be available. The Raiders could also look later in the draft for prospects like Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry, Iowa State’s T.J. Tampa, Michigan’s Mike Sainristil, Georgia’s Kamari Lassiter or Notre Dame’s Cam Hart.

Veteran free agents Stephon Gilmore, Xavien Howard, Steven Nelson and Adoree Jackson remain on the market.

The draft seems a more likely tool for the Raiders to find a developmental safety. Washington State’s Jaden Hicks, Georgia’s Javon Bullard, Miami’s Kamren Kinchens and Boston College’s Christian Mahogany are possibilities.

