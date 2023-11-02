Who’s next? 5 possible candidates to be Raiders permanent GM

Raiders interim general manager Champ Kelly should get an extended look for the full-time job, but here is an early list of other potential candidates.

San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters watches warm ups before an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

San Francisco assistant general manager Adam Peters walks the sideline during warmups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Nov. 21, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

Champ Kelly, Raiders interim general manager, speaks during the press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Wednesday, Nov 1, 2023, in Henderson The Raiders have named Pierce as interim head coach and Kelly as interim general manager after the franchise fired Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Champ Kelly has been elevated to interim general manager of the Raiders after owner Mark Davis fired Dave Ziegler on Tuesday.

It was an obvious choice to promote Kelly.

He has worked his way up through the ranks of two organizations before being named assistant general manager of the Raiders last year and has been a candidate for GM jobs around the league.

He has impressive credentials and will get his shot to run an NFL team at some point. That could be next year. Kelly should be given legitimate consideration for the full-time job.

But if Davis decides to go in a different direction, here’s some possible candidates:

Adam Peters, 49ers assistant general manager

He has been close on several GM jobs and hasn’t pursued others that he was considered for because it’s believed he is waiting for the right situation. The credentials are impeccable. He has won rings with New England and Denver before helping assemble one of the NFL’s best rosters in San Francisco.

Mike Borgonzi, Chiefs assistant general manager

He has spent 15 years in the most successful organization in the AFC West with Kansas City after playing in the Ivy League at Brown. If not with the Raiders, he will be running his own team soon. Chiefs vice president of football operations Brandt Tillis also should be on this list. He has been in charge of some of the Chiefs’ salary cap gymnastics, including the shrewd Patrick Mahomes deal.

Ed Dodds, Colts assistant general manager

Another person who has been in the mix for several jobs over the years. Dodds interviewed for the Raiders job last time it was open and was believed to be a serious contender. One of the intriguing parts of his potential candidacy is that he is believed to be a package deal with Jim Harbaugh should the Michigan coach decide to return to the NFL.

Glenn Cook, Browns assistant general manager

He is part of a forward-thinking front office who also has a strong reputation with more traditional scouts. Cook is an ideal combination of old-school training and new-school methods.

John Spytek, Buccaneers assistant general manager

He previously interviewed for the Raiders job, among other openings. Spytek also has worked in Denver and Philadelphia. Perhaps most important, he is close with Tom Brady, who seems to have a great deal of influence with Davis.

