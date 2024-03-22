70°F
Raiders News

Who’s wearing what number for the Raiders this season?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2024 - 11:34 am
 
New Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins talks to the news media at Intermountain Health ...
New Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The Raiders’ offseason moves mean new faces and new uniform numbers.

Of their new players, high-priced defensive tackle Christian Wilkins will wear No. 94. New quarterback Gardner Minshew will wear No. 15, running back Alexander Mattison No. 25 and tight end Harrison Bryant No. 84.

If Mattison’s No. 25 seems familiar, it’s because young safety Tre’von Moehrig has worn that number the past three seasons. But he’s switching to No. 7.

Defensive tackle Matthew Butler, who wore No. 73 his first two seasons, is switching to No. 91.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore atvbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

