Wife of Raiders coach, Shannon O’Toole, creates new face shield design

Shannon O'Toole (center) and daughters Tierney and Sage Morton model the ShanShiled face covering designs. (ShanShield)

The Raiders are already known for their infamous shield logo, but a wife of a member of the coaching staff is looking to mark her own mark with a different type of shield.

Shannon O’Toole, wife of Raiders senior offensive assistant John Morton, created ShanShield, a new take on the face shield many are opting to use amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After not being comfortable with fabric masks, O’Toole went to work and developed a clear screen shield with cloth on the sides.

“I was looking for a full coverage item that also protected our eyes when my kids and I entered grocery stores or other indoor areas,” O’Toole said. “I also know how important it is for workers to see a smile from appreciative customers.”

Being the wife of a veteran NFL football coach, O’Toole and her family are involved in the communities where they live. including Las Vegas. O’Toole connected with Todd Koren of Absolute Exhibits, who helped set up trade shows, but shifted to mask making as the pandemic hit.

“As soon as Shannon approached me with her designs, I knew she had created an important product,” Koren said. “ShanShields are a boon for better communication while maintaining a level of protection.”

Part of the creation process included consulting the Raiders team doctor, William Rosenberg, about his thoughts on the mask design.

Absolute Exhibits’ ShanShields face masks are printed and sewn in their Las Vegas workshop and are made American-made materials. Customers can customize their masks with their own designs to reflect their business, school or organization.

“I was thrilled to find a local company that creates beautiful custom prints,” O’Toole said. “We hope that we can provide an alternative product to smiling teachers, lipstick wearing hair stylists, sympathetic pediatricians and everyone in between, all while helping to protect them and others from COVID19.”

Customers purchase the plastic shield type they like separately, then attach the ShanShield fabric to the exterior of the shield. The fabric is located below and around the sides of the shield and ties behind the users’ neck. It is designed to reduce unfiltered air entering or exiting the mask.

The fabric is machine washable, and the plastic shield can be cleaned with a disinfectant. ShanShields are available in adult and children’s sizes.

“If ShanShields can be used as another tool to fight this virus,” O’Toole said. “I am honored to be a part of the solution.”

