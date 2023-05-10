Will the Raiders be playing overseas this season?
The NFL announced dates for its international games and released the opponents for a few other games, including the first Black Friday matchup.
The Raiders learned on Wednesday that they won’t play overseas in one of the five international games this season — three in London, two in Germany — nor will they play in the first Black Friday game, which will pit the Dolphins at Jets.
Of the London games, the Falcons play the Jaguars in Week 4; the Jaguars play the Bills in Week 5; and the Ravens play the Titans in Week 6.
The Jaguars playing back-to-back games in London appears to be a test study of how teams handle spending multiple weeks overseas. With the NFL eyeing the potential of situating a team in London, the logistics of such a decision create so many unknowns. This gives the league a chance to monitor that dynamic.
The games in Germany will be the Dolphins vs. Chiefs in Week 9 and the Colts vs. Patriots in Week 10.
The NFL also announced the Chiefs will host the Bengals on New Year’s Eve in a rematch of the AFC championship game, and the Giants will host the Eagles on Christmas Day.
The complete NFL schedule will be released Thursday.
