With the 6th pick of the NFL draft, the Raiders select …

After winning two of their final three games, the Raiders dropped to the No. 6 spot in the NFL draft and probably will have to trade up to get a quarterback.

Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) walks off the field following an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter (11) gestures after a play during first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Notre Dame, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs for a touchdown against BYU after making a catch during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) looks to throw against BYU during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass during the first half of the Pop Tarts Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) leaps for the ball against Houston in the first half during an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) runs against TCU cornerback Channing Canada (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The Raiders won two of their final three games to drop from either No. 1 or No. 2 in the NFL draft order to No. 6.

Their first order of business is finding a coach to replace Antonio Pierce and general manager to replace Tom Telesco. Both were fired this week after the Raiders finished 4-13.

Once that is done, the Raiders will begin preparing for the draft, scheduled for April 24 to 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Here are early predictions for the first round, with no trades and playoff teams in order before this weekend’s wild-card playoff games. Of course, there will be plenty of changes after the NFL combine and prospect visits.

1. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Ward might be the top quarterback prospect, even though Shedeur Sanders gets most of the attention. The fascinating thing to monitor will be how desperate teams are at the position. Some analysts think none of the quarterbacks in this class deserve first-round grades. But the value at the position is so high.

2. Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The Browns might want to trade out of this spot. But they have an interesting quarterback situation with Deshaun Watson undergoing surgery Thursday after tearing his right Achilles tendon again. Cleveland would benefit from getting a quarterback on a rookie deal.

3. New York Giants

Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

If there were trades in this simulation, it would have been tempting to have the Giants move up a spot and get Sanders to fill a glaring need at quarterback. Instead, they grab an elite cornerback who also will provide occasional value at wide receiver.

4. New England Patriots

Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

The first team on the board that doesn’t need a quarterback. The Patriots need an impactful player on defense and find one in Carter.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Graham might be the best pure prospect in this class absent positional value. The Jaguars tried to build a ferocious defensive line by bringing in veteran Arik Armstead to join their young pass rushers last season, but Graham is a long-term solution.

6. Raiders

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

With both top quarterbacks off the board, the Raiders address their other needs. The trade of Davante Adams left a need for another top receiver to pair with Jakobi Meyers. Two high-end receivers with a dynamic tight end in Brock Bowers and a young, developing offensive line is a good foundation. McMillan has great size and is more of an X receiver, so he would fit well with Meyers and Bowers. He possesses phenomenal hands and smoothly transitions from the catch into a runner and excels at contested catches.

7. New York Jets

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

It’s tough to even guess what the Jets will do in the offseason. Will they try to run it back with Aaron Rodgers? Who even wants to coach a team with no identity and so much uncertainty? Secondary help could become a priority with some departures expected in free agency.

8. Carolina Panthers

Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

The Panthers have to be feeling so much better about themselves than they were two months ago. Bryce Young looks as if he has figured it out, so the offense could blossom. Now it’s time to start fixing a defense that allowed the most points in the NFL in more than 40 years and ranked last in pressure rate.

9. New Orleans Saints

Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

Another NFC South team that is desperate to get after the quarterback. The Saints need a lot of help on defense, but an edge rusher who can generate pressure helps mask some of the other issues.

10. Chicago Bears

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Caleb Williams is probably the most talented quarterback in franchise history. The Bears need to make sure he’s not running for his life on the majority of his dropbacks.

11. San Francisco 49ers

Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

An under-recruited prospect, Revel quickly became a shutdown cornerback and still appears to be improving at a rapid rate.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Rico Dowdle was pretty good down the stretch, but he’s set to become a free agent and Jeanty has game-changing ability. The Mountain West star is a good fit for Dallas.

13. Miami Dolphins

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Dolphins’ relationship with Tyreek Hill appears to be shaky. Miami loves its offensive weapons, and Jaylen Waddle has battled injuries. Egbuka’s best fit in the NFL will be with a timing-based offense that can best utilize his precise route-running.

14. Indianapolis Colts

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Starks would help fill an immediate hole. Safety isn’t necessarily a premium position, but the Colts have a history of finding elite players at non-premium spots early in the draft.

15. Atlanta Falcons

Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

It might not make sense for Atlanta to take a player who can play a traditional linebacker role when the Falcons have such a glaring need to find a pass rusher. But Walker can do it all, including rushing the quarterback.

16. Arizona Cardinals

James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

Arizona needs to address the front seven in a variety of ways. Pearce would be a good start.

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

It would be surprising if the Bengals don’t use their first-round pick on defense. Joe Burrow and the offense are fine, especially if Tee Higgins stays. They need to find ways to get stops.

18. Seattle Seahawks

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Seattle probably would prefer to address the interior of the offensive line, but Banks’ potential might be too good to pass up. Some teams will see him as a guard anyway.

19. Houston Texans

Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Texans have tried to find short-term solutions by signing veteran defensive tackles. It’s time to try to find a permanent answer, and Harmon could be it. Houston is likely to address both lines in the draft.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jihad Campbell, LB, Alabama

The Buccaneers are about to get decimated by expiring contracts in their linebacking corps. Campbell will help them get younger and more athletic.

21. Denver Broncos

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Bo Nix has the Broncos in the playoffs despite little help at tight end. Warren would give Nix a big, athletic target in the middle of the field.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers

Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

The Steelers have been desperate to find another receiver to take pressure off George Pickens, and Burden could be a great candidate. He’s outstanding in the slot and tremendous after the catch.

23. Los Angeles Rams

Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon

The Rams haven’t drafted an offensive lineman in the first round since 2014. Conerly has the versatility teams covet, and the athleticism and ability to gain leverage.

24. Green Bay Packers

Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

The Packers will be in the market for a cornerback, and Barron is more of a hybrid player. He might end up being listed as a safety, but is capable of lining up in the slot or even the outside. He’s also aggressive and should be a valuable special teamer.

25. Los Angeles Chargers

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

It’s clear coach Jim Harbaugh wants to find a stud tight end for Justin Herbert. He does it by drafting one of his former Wolverines who should be a favorite target of Harbaugh down the seam.

26. Washington Commanders

Tre Harris, WR, Mississippi

It might not be their biggest need, but expect the Commanders to add playmakers for star rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Harris is skilled at hauling in contested catches and should be a great red-zone target.

27. Baltimore Ravens

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Ravens need reinforcements on the offensive line, and Simmons could be a great fit. The San Diego State transfer’s ability to use his athleticism to get to the second level and then utilize his size and power to clear a path downfield would be a good fit for Lamar Jackson.

28. Philadelphia Eagles

Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

An athletic freak who could rise up draft boards quickly after the combine. He’s a unique case because the traits scream elite pass rusher, but he’s also been exceptional against the run. It feels unfair to put him on a line with Jalen Carter.

29. Buffalo Bills

Trey Amos, CB, Mississippi

The Bills should be looking to address the secondary, and Amos would provide versatility with his ability to play at a high level in man coverage and in zone. He’s also a willing tackler.

30. Minnesota Vikings

Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi

The Vikings probably will lose some defensive tackles after the season, so the position will be an area of need. Nolen has been ticketed as a first-round pick since his days as the nation’s top high school prospect, and his athletic profile screams future star.

31. Detroit Lions

Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

Coach Dan Campbell has built a powerhouse in Detroit by putting together an elite offensive line, but Kevin Zeitler is getting older and the Lions will continue to stockpile players up front.

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

It’s remarkable how high of a level Patrick Mahomes has played at, especially on third downs, with the amount of protection breakdowns this season. Williams needs to get stronger, but he will be special if he does.

