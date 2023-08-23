Zamir White’s role with Raiders hinges on Josh Jacobs’ decision

With Josh Jacobs and the Raiders mired in a contract dispute, second-year running back Zamir White has been taking reps with the first team during training camp.

Raiders running back Zamir White (35) absorbs a hit by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball (40) in the first half during the first preseason NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Zamir White (35) looks for more yards on a carry during the first half of a preseason NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The longer star running back Josh Jacobs and the Raiders remain in a contract dispute, the more Zamir White’s season-opening assignment has a chance to grow from bit player to a starring role.

White is prepared to do whatever the Raiders ask of him. But talking about it isn’t really his thing, even with the spotlight potentially shining on him when the Raiders open the season Sept. 10 at Denver.

“My mindset is just to work and just grind every single day,” White said.

It’s probably the right mindset given the circumstances. For a few reasons.

First, there might not be a player White is closer to on the Raiders than Jacobs, so there is a need to be respectful of his good friend’s plight. Jacobs has missed training camp after he and the Raiders could not reach terms on a multiyear contract agreement. He’s scheduled to play on the $10.1 million franchise tag, though his reluctance to sign the tender makes it obvious he wants more from the Raiders this season and maybe some concessions before next offseason.

Also, with so much still uncertain, White’s role for the opener ranges from being the Raiders’ featured ball carrier to backing up Jacobs should he sign the tender and report.

As a result, White can’t be too presumptuous in assuming what the Raiders will ask of him in Denver.

The key is being ready for anything. For now, that’s all White is focused on.

“Just grind it out. That’s all it is,” he said. “Keep your head down and keep working.”

The grind has certainly increased with Jacobs not on the field. It has elevated White to starting status in practice, which means getting the bulk of the reps. It has been quite a change for a back who carried the ball just 17 times as a rookie last season.

“It makes the game slow down for you,” White said.

In the Raiders’ two preseason games, he has rushed for 83 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries and caught one pass for 9 yards.

“He’s got a great finish and forward lean,” coach Josh McDaniels said. “He makes extra yards on contact most plays. He’s just continuing to improve, and the more he plays, the better he does.”

No matter what happens against the Broncos, White will inevitably field a phone call immediately after the game. The familiar voice on the other end will offer few pleasantries and a lot of critiques and suggestions.

When it comes to meeting the standards of his ever-critical uncle, let’s just say White has never quite measured up.

“He’s my main critic,” he said.

It didn’t happen during his stellar high school career in North Carolina, which included a game in which he ran for more than 300 yards. Or during his time at Georgia, where he helped lead the Bulldogs to a national championship.

“Always room to go farther,” is the message his uncle instilled in him.

Maybe that will change next month should White take advantage of the potential role he might have to play.

“I hope so,” he said.

