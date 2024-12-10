Junior World Finals to rebrand next year

The annual event, which features 800 youth contestants 19 years old and younger, is held at the Thomas & Mack Center and runs concurrently with the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Zaden Keiss competes in the bareback event during the YETI Junior World Finals 2022 rodeo during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The Western wares show runs in tandem with NFR through Dec. 10. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Starting next year, the Junior World Finals will be rebranded to the Junior National Finals Rodeo.

The annual event, which features 800 youth contestants 19 years old and younger, is held at the Thomas & Mack Center and runs concurrently with the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas through Saturday.

More than $1 million in cash and prizes have been awarded to contestants over the past seven years, according to Las Vegas Events.

“The Junior World Finals actually started out as the Junior NFR in 2015, and we have made a commitment to building this event since that inaugural year,” Bo Gardner, general manager of the YETI Junior World Finals, said in a statement. “As we prepare for the 10th anniversary of the event in 2025, it seems only fitting to return to its original title. Our vision for this event was to create an opportunity for the next generation of rodeo contestants by hosting nine events in association with our event producers.”

Eight former Junior World Finals contestants have gone on to compete in NFR, including champions Shad Mayfield and Riley Webb.

“The impact of this event can be seen annually in Las Vegas for the ten days of competition, as well as through the number of contestants who continue to chase their dream in the sport of rodeo or even perhaps advance to the highest level,” LVE President Tim Keener said in a statement.

Timed events at the Junior World Finals run from Tuesday through Friday, and will culminate with the Finals on Saturday.

To see the full YETI Junior World Finals schedule, visit nfrexperience.com/juniorworldfinals/schedule. Daily admission is $10.