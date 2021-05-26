Las Vegas welcomes NFR’s return

A “Back in Vegas” tribute tonight will celebrate the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo’s return to Las Vegas.

Ryder Wright of Milford, Utah, rides Toma Jo in saddle bronc riding during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Dec. 13, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A “Back in Vegas” tribute tonight will celebrate the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo’s return to Las Vegas.

The ceremony begins at 9:15 p.m. at the Fremont Street Experience Main Street Stage in downtown Las Vegas.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman will welcome these PRCA world champions:

— Kaycee Feild, PRCA World Champion Bareback Riding 2020

— Jacob Edler, PRCA World Champion Steer Wrestling 2020

— Colby Lovell, PRCA World Champion Team Roping (Header) 2020

— Paul Eaves, PRCA World Champion Team Roping (Heeler) 2020

— Ryder Wright, PRCA World Champion Saddle Bronc Riding 2020

— Shad Mayfield, PRCA World Champion Tie-Down Roping 2020

— Stetson Wright, All-Around and PRCA Champion Bull Riding 2020

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, NFR moved to Texas in 2020.

This year, it’s scheduled for Dec. 2-11 at the Thomas & Mack Center.