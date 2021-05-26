93°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
National Finals Rodeo

Las Vegas welcomes NFR’s return

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2021 - 5:06 pm
 
Ryder Wright of Milford, Utah, rides Toma Jo in saddle bronc riding during the Wrangler Nationa ...
Ryder Wright of Milford, Utah, rides Toma Jo in saddle bronc riding during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Dec. 13, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A “Back in Vegas” tribute tonight will celebrate the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo’s return to Las Vegas.

The ceremony begins at 9:15 p.m. at the Fremont Street Experience Main Street Stage in downtown Las Vegas.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman will welcome these PRCA world champions:

— Kaycee Feild, PRCA World Champion Bareback Riding 2020

— Jacob Edler, PRCA World Champion Steer Wrestling 2020

— Colby Lovell, PRCA World Champion Team Roping (Header) 2020

— Paul Eaves, PRCA World Champion Team Roping (Heeler) 2020

— Ryder Wright, PRCA World Champion Saddle Bronc Riding 2020

— Shad Mayfield, PRCA World Champion Tie-Down Roping 2020

— Stetson Wright, All-Around and PRCA Champion Bull Riding 2020

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, NFR moved to Texas in 2020.

This year, it’s scheduled for Dec. 2-11 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

MOST READ
1
Pilot killed in northeast Las Vegas fighter jet crash
Pilot killed in northeast Las Vegas fighter jet crash
2
$153K jackpot hits on table game on Las Vegas Strip
$153K jackpot hits on table game on Las Vegas Strip
3
Police: Theft ring involving officer targeted Home Depot stores
Police: Theft ring involving officer targeted Home Depot stores
4
Family, friends honor Las Vegas teacher, mother of 6 killed in crash
Family, friends honor Las Vegas teacher, mother of 6 killed in crash
5
Pilot killed in fighter jet crash identified
Pilot killed in fighter jet crash identified
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2020 NFR Texas 10th go-round results
RJ

Here are the 10th go-round results from the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas.

 
2020 NFR Texas 9th go-round results
RJ

Here are the 9th go-round results from the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas.

 
2020 NFR Texas 8th go-round results
RJ

Here are the 8th go-round results from the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas.