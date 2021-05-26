Las Vegas welcomes NFR’s return
A “Back in Vegas” tribute tonight will celebrate the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo’s return to Las Vegas.
The ceremony begins at 9:15 p.m. at the Fremont Street Experience Main Street Stage in downtown Las Vegas.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman will welcome these PRCA world champions:
— Kaycee Feild, PRCA World Champion Bareback Riding 2020
— Jacob Edler, PRCA World Champion Steer Wrestling 2020
— Colby Lovell, PRCA World Champion Team Roping (Header) 2020
— Paul Eaves, PRCA World Champion Team Roping (Heeler) 2020
— Ryder Wright, PRCA World Champion Saddle Bronc Riding 2020
— Shad Mayfield, PRCA World Champion Tie-Down Roping 2020
— Stetson Wright, All-Around and PRCA Champion Bull Riding 2020
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, NFR moved to Texas in 2020.
This year, it’s scheduled for Dec. 2-11 at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The @DerekJStevens welcome to six @LasVegasNFR champs … re-introduction to #VegasVille #RJnow @reviewjournal pic.twitter.com/K78XznDQMU
— John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) May 26, 2021